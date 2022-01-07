Left Menu

Bengal reports 18,213 new COVID-19 cases, 18 more deaths

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 07-01-2022 20:40 IST | Created: 07-01-2022 20:39 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
West Bengal reported 18,213 fresh COVID-19 cases on Friday, 2,792 more than the previous day, raising the tally to 17,11,957, a bulletin released by the health department said.

The death toll mounted to 19,864 with 18 more fatalities, it said. The state now has 51,384 active cases, while 7,912 patients have recovered from the disease in the past 24 hours.

Since Thursday, 69,158 samples were tested in West Bengal.

