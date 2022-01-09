Left Menu

Delhi logs 22,751 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hrs, positivity rate at 23.53 pc

Delhi has reported 22,751 new COVID-19 cases during the last 24 hours, the highest since May 1 last year, said the state health department on Sunday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-01-2022 21:10 IST | Created: 09-01-2022 21:10 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
Delhi has reported 22,751 new COVID-19 cases during the last 24 hours, the highest since May 1 last year, said the state health department on Sunday. On May 1, the national capital had reported 25,219 COVID-19 cases.

As per a bulletin issued by the health department, the positivity rate for the day stands at 23.53 per cent. With this, the total cases of the COVID-19 in the city have gone up to 15,49,730 including 60,733 active cases.

As many as 10,179 people recovered from the infection during the last 24 hours, taking the total recoveries in the national capital to 14,63,837. However, the city also reported 17 COVID-related deaths in the last 24 hours. So far, 25,160 people have succumbed to the infection in Delhi.

A total of 1,800 patients are currently admitted to the hospital, which includes 182 suspected patients and 1,618 confirmed patients of COVID-19. During the last 24 hours, 119,334 COVID-19 vaccination doses were administered in the national capital, of which 37,419 doses were administered to the beneficiaries in the age bracket of 15 to 18 years. (ANI)

