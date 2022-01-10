Uttar Pradesh caps attendance in govt, private offices at 50 per cent in view of Covid surge

Amid rising cases of Covid, the Uttar Pradesh government on Monday restricted attendance of employees in government and private offices at 50 per cent.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed that if anyone from a private office tests positive for coronavirus, he or she should be given seven days leave with salary and Covid help desks should be established in all the offices and no one should be given entry without screening, an official spokesman said.

''To prevent spread of coronavirus, the CM has directed officials to implement 50 per cent attendance of employees, except for essential services departments, in both government and private offices and work from home should be encouraged,'' the spokesman said here.

In hospitals, the CM said, online appointment should be given for OPD and patients should be called in hospitals in special cases.

Tele-consultation should be encouraged, he added.

The CM also directed that efforts should be made to achieve 100 per cent vaccination keeping in mind assembly polls beginning next month.

''In districts, which are going to polls everyone should be vaccinated 10 days in advance and a plan in this regard should be chalked out immediately,'' he said.

At present there are a total 33,946 active cases of coronavirus in the state of which 33,563 are in home isolation.

In the past 24 hours, 8,334 fresh cases were reported in the state.

