Left Menu

Uttar Pradesh caps attendance in govt, private offices at 50 per cent in view of Covid surge

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 10-01-2022 14:15 IST | Created: 10-01-2022 13:47 IST
Uttar Pradesh caps attendance in govt, private offices at 50 per cent in view of Covid surge
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (File photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Amid rising cases of Covid, the Uttar Pradesh government on Monday restricted attendance of employees in government and private offices at 50 per cent.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed that if anyone from a private office tests positive for coronavirus, he or she should be given seven days leave with salary and Covid help desks should be established in all the offices and no one should be given entry without screening, an official spokesman said.

''To prevent spread of coronavirus, the CM has directed officials to implement 50 per cent attendance of employees, except for essential services departments, in both government and private offices and work from home should be encouraged,'' the spokesman said here.

In hospitals, the CM said, online appointment should be given for OPD and patients should be called in hospitals in special cases.

Tele-consultation should be encouraged, he added.

The CM also directed that efforts should be made to achieve 100 per cent vaccination keeping in mind assembly polls beginning next month.

''In districts, which are going to polls everyone should be vaccinated 10 days in advance and a plan in this regard should be chalked out immediately,'' he said.

At present there are a total 33,946 active cases of coronavirus in the state of which 33,563 are in home isolation.

In the past 24 hours, 8,334 fresh cases were reported in the state.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Sanofi partners with AI firm Exscientia to develop up to 15 new drugs; Japan billionaire Maezawa: going to space makes you obsessed with Earth

Science News Roundup: Sanofi partners with AI firm Exscientia to develop up ...

 Global
2
US Domestic News Roundup: Manchin's $1.8 trillion spending offer no longer on table -Washington Post; U.S. FAA details 50 airports that will have 5G buffer zones and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Manchin's $1.8 trillion spending offer no longer o...

 Global
3
World News Roundup: Pope calls for dialogue, justice to end unrest in Kazakhstan; Kazakhstan says situation stabilised, president firmly in charge after unrest and more

World News Roundup: Pope calls for dialogue, justice to end unrest in Kazakh...

 Global
4
Study finds blood tests help predict who may benefit from lung cancer screening

Study finds blood tests help predict who may benefit from lung cancer screen...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022