Mayweather vs. Pacquiao: The Exhibition Fight That Promises Entertainment

Floyd Mayweather is set to face Manny Pacquiao in a highly anticipated exhibition match, though the venue remains undecided, according to Mayweather. Both fighters deemed it an entertaining spectacle rather than a competitive match.

The pair had previously indicated the Sphere in Las Vegas as a potential location, with streaming rights secured by Netflix. Nevertheless, exact specifics are still being finalized.

Mayweather's return to the ring comes after defeating Conor McGregor in 2017, carrying an unbeaten 50-0 record. His previous clash with Pacquiao was in 2015, when he emerged victorious.

(With inputs from agencies.)