Mayweather vs. Pacquiao: The Exhibition Fight That Promises Entertainment
Floyd Mayweather and Manny Pacquiao announced a mutual exhibition match to take place, though venue confirmation is awaited. Mayweather emphasized it will entertain audiences, returning to action after retiring, maintaining his 50-0 record. The exhibition is set to stream on Netflix, while the official location is under deliberation.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-03-2026 10:18 IST | Created: 29-03-2026 10:18 IST
Floyd Mayweather is set to face Manny Pacquiao in a highly anticipated exhibition match, though the venue remains undecided, according to Mayweather. Both fighters deemed it an entertaining spectacle rather than a competitive match.
The pair had previously indicated the Sphere in Las Vegas as a potential location, with streaming rights secured by Netflix. Nevertheless, exact specifics are still being finalized.
Mayweather's return to the ring comes after defeating Conor McGregor in 2017, carrying an unbeaten 50-0 record. His previous clash with Pacquiao was in 2015, when he emerged victorious.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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