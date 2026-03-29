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Escalation in the Middle East: Houthi Rebellion and Global Implications

Houthi rebels have intensified the ongoing Middle East conflict by launching missiles at Israel. The war has disrupted global energy supplies and heightened tensions in the region. Meanwhile, diplomatic efforts are underway as regional powers, including Saudi Arabia and Pakistan, seek to de-escalate the crisis.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 29-03-2026 10:18 IST | Created: 29-03-2026 10:18 IST
Escalation in the Middle East: Houthi Rebellion and Global Implications
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  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

The Middle East conflict has escalated as Iranian-backed Houthi rebels launched missiles at Israel, marking their entry into the monthlong war. The conflict has significantly disrupted global oil and natural gas supplies, amid increased regional tensions.

In response to the Houthi involvement, diplomatic efforts are underway. Pakistan is hosting talks with Saudi Arabia, Turkiye, and Egypt in an attempt to negotiate a resolution to the conflict. However, recent attempts at diplomacy have been met with skepticism from Tehran.

Meanwhile, the military situation remains tense, with over 2,500 US marines deployed in the region. US and Israeli forces have struck multiple Iranian targets, and Iran has retaliated by targeting Israel and Gulf Arab states. The ongoing hostilities have resulted in thousands of casualties, further complicating the situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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