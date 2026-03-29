Uttarakhand Govt Gears Up for a Safe and Smooth Char Dham Yatra 2026

In anticipation of the upcoming Char Dham Yatra 2026, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has reiterated the state government's commitment to ensuring a safe and well-organized pilgrimage for devotees. The Yatra will commence on April 19, with the opening of the gates at Yamunotri and Gangotri.

Dhami assured in a public message that all necessary arrangements are being fortified, emphasizing the importance of faith, convenience, and safety for the millions of pilgrims expected. Significant logistical efforts are underway to avert any inconvenience during these spiritual and grand proceedings.

The annual pilgrimage, a revered journey for Hindus, traditionally covers the shrines of Kedarnath, Badrinath, Gangotri, and Yamunotri, initiating from Yamunotri. The Uttarakhand government is also facilitating both road and helicopter travel options, underscoring their effort to accommodate and guide the anticipated influx of visitors.

(With inputs from agencies.)