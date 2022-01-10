Odisha’s Omicron tally breaches 100 mark, 4829 COVID-19 cases

Odisha's Omicron tally on Monday increased to 103 with the detection of 28 more persons infected by the new variant of the coronavirus, a senior health department official said. Odisha director of public health, Niranjan Mishra said of the 28 new cases, 18 have history of international travel, two are from outside the state (Kashmir and Mumbai) and the rest are local people, including contact cases.

While one Omicron infected woman patient has died, five others have so far been recovered from the infection. The first case of Omicron was reported in the state on December 21, 2021.

Health experts said 80 per cent of the new cases in many parts of the country have been detected as Omicron. The situation could be similar in Odisha too as the variant is highly transmittable. Odisha government has ordered five lakh OmiSure kits for early detection of the new variant.

Orders were placed with Tata Medical and Diagonistics by Odisha State Medical Corporation Limited, an independent procurement agency for the department of health and family welfare.

OmiSure is the first Omicron-specific COVID-19 detection RT-PCR test kit which has been developed indigenously. It is the only one approved by ICMR and Odisha became the first state in the country to place orders for OmiSure kits at point of first line testing, the manufacturing company said in a statement.

The state on Monday reported 4,829 new COVID-19 cases, 448 of them children, taking its caseload to 10,75,698 with 20,560 active cases. However, no fatality was recorded for the third consecutive day, a health department bulletin said.

The daily positivity rate declined to 6.5 per cent from 6.72 per cent on the previous day as the number of new cases on Monday was marginally higher than the 4714 reported on Sunday and is just shy of the figure of 4,852 infections registered on June 12, 2021, it said.

The new cases jumped by more than 11 fold from 424 infections a week ago.

Khurda district, where Bhubaneswar is located, reported 993 cases, followed by 869 in Sundargarh, 644 in Sambalpur, 401 in Cuttack and 210 in Balasore, it said.

The active cases mounted to 20,560 - including 6,496 in Khurda and 3,060 in Sundargarh, which are in the red zone. Sambalpur and Cuttack are in the yellow zone, the bulletin said.

The toll in COVID-19 in the state stood at 8,468, which was confirmed in an audit. Fiftythree other coronavirus patients have died due to comorbidities so far, the department said.

With 414 patients recovering from the pandemic on Monday the total number of recoveries stood at 10.47 lakh, it said. The state tested 74,304 samples during the day, the bulletin said.

More than 3.04 crore people have taken the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine, while over 2.21 crore have been fully vaccinated till Sunday, it added.

