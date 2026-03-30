Crusaders' Challenge: Tamaiti Williams' Unexpected Setback

New Zealand rugby is facing a challenging moment as Tamaiti Williams, the Canterbury Crusaders' promising prop, has been sidelined by a spinal infection. This development casts a shadow over the team's Super Rugby Pacific season and raises concerns for the All Blacks' upcoming test matches.

The 25-year-old player has been diagnosed with discitis, an infection in one of his spine's discs, which has put his rugby career on hold. Williams' absence deals a heavy blow to the defending champions, especially as they struggle to climb from their current sixth place on the table.

Despite the set back, Williams remains optimistic about his health, with medical professionals assuring a full recovery. The All Blacks, who begin their test season with crucial matches in July, will hope for his swift return to the field.