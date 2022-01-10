UK records 142,224 new COVID-19 cases, 77 deaths on Monday
Reuters | London | Updated: 10-01-2022 22:10 IST | Created: 10-01-2022 21:55 IST
Britain on Monday reported 142,224 further cases of COVID-19 and 77 more deaths within 28 days of a positive test, according to official data.
That compares with 141,472 cases and 97 deaths a day earlier.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
