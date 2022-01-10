Left Menu

UK records 142,224 new COVID-19 cases, 77 deaths on Monday

Reuters | London | Updated: 10-01-2022 22:10 IST | Created: 10-01-2022 21:55 IST
UK records 142,224 new COVID-19 cases, 77 deaths on Monday
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Britain on Monday reported 142,224 further cases of COVID-19 and 77 more deaths within 28 days of a positive test, according to official data.

That compares with 141,472 cases and 97 deaths a day earlier.

Also Read: BBC journalist says he has left Russia for 'exile' in Britain

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Your lifestyle choices affect your heart, choose wisely

Your lifestyle choices affect your heart, choose wisely

 India
2
UP govt declares 4 villages near Nepal border as revenue villages

UP govt declares 4 villages near Nepal border as revenue villages

 India
3
Science News Roundup: Sanofi partners with AI firm Exscientia to develop up to 15 new drugs; Japan billionaire Maezawa: going to space makes you obsessed with Earth

Science News Roundup: Sanofi partners with AI firm Exscientia to develop up ...

 Global
4
Study identifies key issues regarding HIV patients

Study identifies key issues regarding HIV patients

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022