Canada's Ontario province to reopen schools from Jan 17

Reuters | Ottawa | Updated: 11-01-2022 09:44 IST | Created: 11-01-2022 09:28 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Canada

Canada's Ontario province will reopen schools for in-person learning on Jan. 17, Premier Doug Ford's office said in a statement.

Ontario, which is Canada's most populous province, had last week decided to shut all schools until at least that date, amid a surge in coronavirus cases caused by the Omicron variant.

The province had then cited staff absenteeism due to infections as an issue and expected it to rise and affect operations in schools as well as workplaces.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

