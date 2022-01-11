Delhi Govt to provide yoga classes for COVID patients in home isolation

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday said that special yoga and pranayama classes will be provided by the Government for COVID-19 patients who are in home isolation. CM Kejriwal said, "For the past two-three days, the rate at which COVID cases are being reported has come down. I hope, this trend continues. In Delhi, there are 2,500 COVID-19 patients admitted to hospitals, while others are at home isolation."

He further said, "A new initiative under 'Delhi ki Yogshala' has been started by the Government, whereby an instructor will teach yoga to the COVID-19 patients for their speedy recovery. We all know that yoga improves immunity. For those who are at home isolation, we will send a link for yoga classes." Kejriwal said, "Today we will send a link to all the patients who are home quarantined and they can confirm their availability and their timings. In the morning, there will be five classes for one hour each, starting from 6 am to 12 pm, while in the evening, the classes will be from 4 pm to 7 pm."

During last year's budget, the Delhi Government had earmarked Rs 25 crore for the Yoga program for the residents in the city under the Deshbhakti curriculum. The program was supposed to begin in October 2021, but could not be started due to various reasons. The Delhi Government has acquired and trained several yoga instructors. With the third wave of COVID-19 setting in, the Government has decided to utilize these yoga instructors for providing training to COVID-19-infected patients in the city.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)