Left Menu

Ireland expected to relax restrictions for COVID-19 close contacts

Boosted immunity includes means people who have had two doses of a vaccine and a confirmed diagnosis of COVID-19 in the last three months, Donnelly said. Ireland's health department reported 19,290 new cases on Tuesday, with the fast-spreading Omicron variant accounting for 92% of all infections in the country.

Reuters | Dublin | Updated: 12-01-2022 00:15 IST | Created: 12-01-2022 00:15 IST
Ireland expected to relax restrictions for COVID-19 close contacts
  • Country:
  • Ireland

Ireland is expected to lift restrictions on the movement of people who have been in close contact with someone suffering from COVID-19 if they are fully vaccinated with a booster and have no symptoms. In a radio interview with Newstalk, Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly said he had received updated advice on coronavirus restrictions that would be considered by his cabinet colleagues on Wednesday.

"The main change and recommendation is as follows: if you have boosted immunity currently you are asked to restrict your movements for five days. That requirement would go completely. So no restricted movement if you have boosted immunity," he said. Boosted immunity includes means people who have had two doses of a vaccine and a confirmed diagnosis of COVID-19 in the last three months, Donnelly said.

Ireland's health department reported 19,290 new cases on Tuesday, with the fast-spreading Omicron variant accounting for 92% of all infections in the country. Donnelly said he would also propose that certain age groups with a positive rapid antigen test no longer need a PCR test to confirm the result.

The isolation period for those who test positive is set to be standardised at seven days, regardless of whether they have received a booster vaccination.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Heavily buried supermassive black hole discovered in dwarf galaxy Mrk 462

Heavily buried supermassive black hole discovered in dwarf galaxy Mrk 462

 United States
2
Simulated ultra-deep field image shows NASA Roman telescope's power; will launch in 2027

Simulated ultra-deep field image shows NASA Roman telescope's power; will la...

 United States
3
EXPLAINER-How Amazon's battle with Reliance for India retail supremacy became a legal jungle

EXPLAINER-How Amazon's battle with Reliance for India retail supremacy becam...

 Global
4
All private offices in Delhi to be closed except those under exempted category in view of rising COVID-19 cases: DDMA.

All private offices in Delhi to be closed except those under exempted catego...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022