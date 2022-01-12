Left Menu

Rajasthan sees three COVID-19 deaths, 9,488 new cases

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 12-01-2022 20:51 IST | Created: 12-01-2022 20:50 IST
Rajasthan sees three COVID-19 deaths, 9,488 new cases
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Rajasthan recorded three deaths due to the coronavirus and 9,488 fresh infections on Wednesday, bringing the fatality count to 8,981 and the infection tally to 9,98,126, according to the state Medical and Health Department.

As of Wednesday evening, a maximum of 3,659 fresh COVID-19 cases were registered in the state capital Jaipur, 755 in Alwar, 591 in Jodhpur, 495 in Bikaner, 423 in Udaipur, 406 in Kota, 364 in Bharatpur, 319 in Barmer, 287 in Ajmer.

Rajasthan has 38,448 active cases of the novel coronavirus at present, official data showed. On Wednesday, 1,634 people recovered from the infection.

According to the department, two patients died in Jaipur and one in Sikar due to the infection on Wednesday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

