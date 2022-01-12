Ayush ministry recommends host of Ayush drugs for prevention, management of Covid

The current understanding of COVID-19 indicates a good immune system is needed to safeguard from the disease, and clinical and preclinical trials had established the efficacy of Ayush medicines, the government said on Wednesday.

At a press conference, Pramod Kumar Pathak, special secretary in the Ministry of Ayush, said based on clinical and preclinical studies Ayush medicine has been recommended for prophylaxis and management. For COVID-19 management, he said the ministry suggests AYUSH 64 and Kubasura Kudineer.

''Seven clinical studies were done and were found effective for management through AYUSH 64 of which two tablets of 500 mg twice a day are recommended for management of asymptomatic cases and two tablets of 500 mg thrice a day for mild to moderate Covid,'' he said.

For the current scenario, Pathak recommended three medicines for prophylaxis.

''These three are Ayuraksha kit which consists of Chyawanprash 6 gm a day; Ayush kwath 75 ml once a day; Samshamani vati 500 mg twice a day; Anu Taila once a day one to two drops nasal application in each nostril once a day,'' he said.

The second prophylaxis intervention in the Ayush guideline is Guduchi Ghan Vati 500 mg twice a day and the third is Ashwagandha tablet 500 mg twice a day.

Pathak recommended Ayush drugs for prevention and management of Covid-19, saying the current understanding of coronavirus indicates that a good immune system is needed for prevention and safeguard from the disease and clinical and preclinical trials had established the efficacy of the Ayush medicines.

