Left Menu

Tokyo's new COVID-19 cases jump to 4-month high, forecast to triple

Tokyo recorded a new four-month high in COVID-19 infections on Thursday, and experts forecast the spread of the Omicron variant will cause the daily count to triple by month's end. Japan's capital had 3,124 new coronavirus cases, the most since Sept. 2. Omicron now accounts for more than 80% of new infections in Japan, Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno told reporters.

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 13-01-2022 17:06 IST | Created: 13-01-2022 16:25 IST
Tokyo's new COVID-19 cases jump to 4-month high, forecast to triple
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Japan

Tokyo recorded a new four-month high in COVID-19 infections on Thursday, and experts forecast the spread of the Omicron variant will cause the daily count to triple by month's end.

Japan's capital had 3,124 new coronavirus cases, the most since Sept. 1. The daily tally will likely exceed 10,000 by the end of January, according to projections announced at a municipal government meeting. Nationwide cases exceeded 18,000 on Thursday, about 5,000 more than the day before, broadcaster TBS reported. The western prefecture of Osaka reported 2,452 new cases, the highest since Sept. 2.

Omicron now accounts for more than 80% of new infections in Japan, Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno told reporters. Japan on Sunday stepped up coronavirus restrictions in three regions that host U.S. military facilities, after it appeared that Omicron outbreaks at the bases spilled into the surrounding communities.

Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike said on Thursday the capital would request similar measures if usage of critical care hospital beds climbed to 20%, from about 14% presently. A full declaration of emergency would be called for if the rate rises to 50%, she added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5009566 and Windows 10 KB5009543 updates

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5009566 and Windows 10 KB5009543 updates

 Global
2
RailTel to create 'Edge Data Centres' at 102 locations across India

RailTel to create 'Edge Data Centres' at 102 locations across India

 India
3
NASA's newest X-ray telescope sets sight on first science target - a supernova remnant

NASA's newest X-ray telescope sets sight on first science target - a superno...

 United States
4
NASA’s InSight Mars lander enters safe mode after dust storm; may return to normal next week

NASA’s InSight Mars lander enters safe mode after dust storm; may return to ...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022