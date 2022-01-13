Left Menu

Pune district logs 9,645 new COVID-19 cases; positivity rate at 25 pc

PTI | Pune | Updated: 13-01-2022 23:41 IST | Created: 13-01-2022 23:31 IST
Pune district on Thursday recorded 9,645 new COVID-19 cases, taking its overall tally to 12,19,426, while the death toll increased by three to touch 19,277, an official said.

The western Maharashtra district's case positivity rate stood at over 25 per cent, he said.

The rate indicates the percentage of people who test positive for the virus of those overall who have been tested.

Of the total cases, 5,571 were reported in Pune city, 2,277 in the adjoining Pimpri-Chinchwad industrial township, and 1,797 infections in rural and cantonment areas, he said.

The active tally stands at 44,115, of which 1,770 patients are in hospitals, the official added.

