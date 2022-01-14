Left Menu

Hong Kong to extend strict COVID-19 restrictions until Feb 3

Reuters | Hong Kong | Updated: 14-01-2022 16:13 IST | Created: 14-01-2022 15:54 IST
Hong Kong to extend strict COVID-19 restrictions until Feb 3
Carrie Lam Image Credit: Wikimedia
Hong Kong will extend its stringent coronavirus restrictions until after the Lunar New Year celebrations at the start of February as it aims to stop the spreading of COVID-19 within the community, the city's leader Carrie Lam said on Friday.

The move comes as the city has seen around 50 cases of the fast spreading Omicron variant since the end of last year.

