Netherlands to ease coronavirus restrictions despite new wave of infections
Reuters | Amsterdam | Updated: 14-01-2022 23:44 IST | Created: 14-01-2022 23:44 IST
Coronavirus restrictions in the Netherlands will be eased as of Saturday, despite a record number of infections due to the Omicron variant, Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte said on Friday.
Non-essential stores, hairdressers, beauty salons and other service providers will be allowed to reopen under strict conditions until 5 p.m. local time (1600 GMT) for the first time since mid-December.
