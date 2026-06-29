Thrills and Upsets Mark Opening Day of Wimbledon 2026

Highlights Of The First Day At Wimbledon On Monday Times Gmt Sabalenka Beats Kostovic World Number One Aryna Sabalenka Secured A Comfortable Victory Over Yearold Teodora Kostovic On Centre Court As She Began Her Bid For Her First Grand Slam Title Of The Year Medvedev Takes Down Cilic Twotime Semifinalist Daniil Medvedev Cruised Past Former Us Open Champion And Wimbledon Finalist Marin Cilic The Russian Eighth Seed Advanced Comfortably After Suffering A Shock Firstround Exit At Wimbledon Last Year Sinner And Osaka Advance Top Seed And World Number One Jannik Sinner Survived A Stern Firstround Test Against Miomir Kecmanovic

The first day of Wimbledon 2026 was filled with excitement as several top seeds made their debuts. Aryna Sabalenka, the world number one, successfully launched her Grand Slam campaign with a commanding win over Teodora Kostovic, while Daniil Medvedev easily bested Marin Cilic, marking a strong start after last year's disappointment.

In a day of notable performances, Jannik Sinner emerged victorious after a challenging match against Miomir Kecmanovic, showcasing resilience and determination. Naomi Osaka, aiming for her first Wimbledon title, advanced in her opening match, defeating Elsa Jacquemot with confidence.

However, the tournament also witnessed its fair share of upsets. British hopeful Cam Norrie was knocked out in a thrilling five-set match by American qualifier Michael Zheng, while Hubert Hurkacz ousted 11th seed Casper Ruud. Injuries led to the withdrawal of British players Jack Draper and Emma Raducanu, dampening local hopes early on.