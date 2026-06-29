Sabalenka Shines with Opening Wimbledon Win
Women's top seed Aryna Sabalenka secured a straightforward victory against Serbian qualifier Teodora Kostovic in her quest for her first Wimbledon title. Despite a minor stumble, Sabalenka maintained her focus, ultimately winning with a 6-2 6-3 score. Her next match is against American McCartney Kessler.
Aryna Sabalenka, the women's top seed, commenced her pursuit of a first Wimbledon title by defeating Serbian qualifier Teodora Kostovic with a 6-2 6-3 score on Monday.
Focused intently after a vexing French Open exit, world's number one Sabalenka seized control early on the Centre Court against the lower-ranked Kostovic. A slight setback occurred when she lost serve at 5-2 in the second set, but Sabalenka swiftly regained momentum, avoiding the collapse she faced in Paris against Diana Shnaider.
Expressing her excitement to return, Sabalenka addressed spectators, including David Beckham, saying, "I'm super excited to be back." She now prepares to face American McCartney Kessler in the next round.
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