Sabalenka Shines with Opening Wimbledon Win

Womens Top Seed Aryna Sabalenka Began Her Latest Attempt To Claim Her First Wimbledon Crown With A Routine Defeat Of Serbian Qualifier Teodora Kostovic On Monday Still Smarting From An Unsettling French Open Exit

Aryna Sabalenka, the women's top seed, commenced her pursuit of a first Wimbledon title by defeating Serbian qualifier Teodora Kostovic with a 6-2 6-3 score on Monday.

Focused intently after a vexing French Open exit, world's number one Sabalenka seized control early on the Centre Court against the lower-ranked Kostovic. A slight setback occurred when she lost serve at 5-2 in the second set, but Sabalenka swiftly regained momentum, avoiding the collapse she faced in Paris against Diana Shnaider.

Expressing her excitement to return, Sabalenka addressed spectators, including David Beckham, saying, "I'm super excited to be back." She now prepares to face American McCartney Kessler in the next round.