UK's self-isolation law set to be scrapped - The Telegraph
Reuters | Updated: 17-01-2022 02:48 IST | Created: 17-01-2022 02:48 IST
The United Kingdom is drawing up plans so that people will no longer be legally bound to self-isolate when they catch COVID-19, The Telegraph reported on Sunday.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson wants to permanently repeal emergency coronavirus laws which have governed how the public can live for almost two years, the report said.
