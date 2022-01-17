Left Menu

Brazil registers 24,934 new cases of coronavirus and 74 deaths -health ministry

Reuters | Updated: 17-01-2022 04:04 IST | Created: 17-01-2022 04:04 IST
Brazil had 24,934 new cases of the novel coronavirus reported in the past 24 hours and 74 deaths from COVID-19, the Health Ministry said on Sunday.

The South American country has now registered 23,000,657 cases since the pandemic began, while the official death toll has risen to 621,045, according to ministry data.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

