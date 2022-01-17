Israel cuts COVID-19 isolation to five days

Left Menu

Israel's Health Ministry on Monday said that it would shorten the mandatory isolation period for those who tested positive for COVID-19 to five days from seven days, following an initial cut last week, provided they are asymptomatic. Until last week, the isolation period was 10 days. The latest decision, which takes effect on Wednesday, brings Israel in line with recommendations in the United States.

Reuters | Jerusalem | Updated: 17-01-2022 20:39 IST | Created: 17-01-2022 20:37 IST
The latest decision, which takes effect on Wednesday, brings Israel in line with recommendations in the United States. A negative home antigen test is also required before ending isolation, the ministry said.

The country's pandemic-response coordinator, Salman Zarka, said the health ministry has found that people are at their most contagious during the first three days after infection.

