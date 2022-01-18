Left Menu

Brazil reports 74,134 cases of coronavirus and 121 COVID-19 deaths in 24 hours -ministry

Reuters | Updated: 18-01-2022 04:07 IST | Created: 18-01-2022 04:07 IST
Brazil has had 74,134 new cases of the novel coronavirus reported in the past 24 hours, and 121 deaths from COVID-19, the health ministry said on Monday.

The South American country has now registered 23,074,791 cases since the pandemic began, while the official death toll has risen to 621,166, according to ministry data.

Brazil’s COVID-19 death toll is the world's third deadliest after the United States and Russia, according to Reuters calculations.

