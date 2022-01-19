Left Menu

Italy reports 192,320 coronavirus cases on Wednesday, 380 deaths

- Italy reported 192,320 COVID-19 related cases on Wednesday, against 228,179 the day before, the health ministry said, while the number of deaths fell to 380 from 434. The total number of intensive care patients fell to 1,688 from a previous 1,715. Some 1.18 million tests for COVID-19 were carried out in the past day, compared with a previous 1.48 million, the health ministry said.

Reuters | Milan | Updated: 19-01-2022 22:20 IST | Created: 19-01-2022 22:19 IST
Italy reports 192,320 coronavirus cases on Wednesday, 380 deaths
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Italy

- Italy reported 192,320 COVID-19 related cases on Wednesday, against 228,179 the day before, the health ministry said, while the number of deaths fell to 380 from 434. Italy has registered 142,205 deaths linked to COVID-19 since its outbreak emerged in February 2020, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the ninth highest in the world. The country has reported 9.22 million cases to date.

Patients in hospital with COVID-19 - not including those in intensive care - stood at 19,500 on Wednesday, up from 19,448 a day earlier. There were 134 new admissions to intensive care units, down from 150 on Tuesday. The total number of intensive care patients fell to 1,688 from a previous 1,715.

Some 1.18 million tests for COVID-19 were carried out in the past day, compared with a previous 1.48 million, the health ministry said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Thoughtworks XConf Tech Talk Series: Mitigating software supply chain attacks

Thoughtworks XConf Tech Talk Series: Mitigating software supply chain attack...

 China
2
SpaceX launching 49 Starlink satellites today: Watch live

SpaceX launching 49 Starlink satellites today: Watch live

 United States
3
Two Vaal Dam sluice gates opened due to increased inflows

Two Vaal Dam sluice gates opened due to increased inflows

South Africa
4
Health News Roundup: Australia suffers deadliest day of pandemic as Omicron drives up hospital cases; China urges caution opening overseas mail after Omicron case and more

Health News Roundup: Australia suffers deadliest day of pandemic as Omicron ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022