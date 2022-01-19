Italy reports 192,320 coronavirus cases on Wednesday, 380 deaths

- Italy reported 192,320 COVID-19 related cases on Wednesday, against 228,179 the day before, the health ministry said, while the number of deaths fell to 380 from 434. Italy has registered 142,205 deaths linked to COVID-19 since its outbreak emerged in February 2020, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the ninth highest in the world. The country has reported 9.22 million cases to date.

Patients in hospital with COVID-19 - not including those in intensive care - stood at 19,500 on Wednesday, up from 19,448 a day earlier. There were 134 new admissions to intensive care units, down from 150 on Tuesday. The total number of intensive care patients fell to 1,688 from a previous 1,715.

Some 1.18 million tests for COVID-19 were carried out in the past day, compared with a previous 1.48 million, the health ministry said.

