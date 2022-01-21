Left Menu

UK reports 95,787 new COVID-19 cases, 288 deaths

Reuters | London | Updated: 21-01-2022 21:49 IST | Created: 21-01-2022 21:46 IST
Britain reported 95,787 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, down from 107,364 on the previous day.

Government statistics showed 288 new deaths within 28 days of a positive COVID-19 test, down from 330 on Thursday and bringing the total over the pandemic to 153,490.

