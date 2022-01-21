Ireland to scrap most COVID-19 restrictions from Saturday - minister
Reuters | Dublin | Updated: 21-01-2022 22:56 IST | Created: 21-01-2022 22:56 IST
- Country:
- Ireland
Ireland is to scrap almost all its COVID-19 restrictions from Saturday, including restrictions on hospitality, limits on sporting events and the requirement for proof of vaccination at indoor venues, a senior minister said.
The government will retain a requirement for people to wear masks on public transport and in shops until the end of February and some measures in schools, Justice Minister Helen McEntee said in a video posted on Instagram following a government meeting.
