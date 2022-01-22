Left Menu

Poland reports new daily record of 40,876 COVID cases

Reuters | Warsaw | Updated: 22-01-2022 15:12 IST | Created: 22-01-2022 15:10 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Poland

Poland reported a record 40,876 new daily COVID-19 infections on Saturday, the health ministry said, as the Omicron variant takes hold across the country.

Authorities have said the latest wave of the pandemic will drive case numbers to levels not yet seen in Poland, with estimates of the peak ranging from 60,000 to as many as 140,000 daily infections.

