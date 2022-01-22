Left Menu

Italy reports 171,263 coronavirus cases on Saturday, 333 deaths

Reuters | Milan | Updated: 22-01-2022 21:40 IST | Created: 22-01-2022 21:40 IST
Italy reported 171,263 COVID-19 related cases on Saturday, against 179,106 the day before, the health ministry said, while the number of deaths fell to 333 from 373.

Italy has registered 143,296 deaths linked to COVID-19 since its outbreak emerged in February 2020, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the ninth highest in the world. The country has reported 9.8 million cases to date.

