Vanuatu and Australia Forge Influential Security Pact Amid China Concerns
Australia and Vanuatu have entered into the Nakamal Agreement, a development and security pact aiming to limit foreign military influence in Vanuatu while ensuring Australian partnership in security and policing. This agreement follows concerns over potential impacts on infrastructure funding, especially with China as Vanuatu's largest creditor.
In a significant development, Australia and Vanuatu have finalized the long-delayed Nakamal Agreement to fortify security and development ties, amid growing Chinese influence in the Pacific.
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, alongside his Vanuatu counterpart Jotham Napat, confirmed the deal emphasizes Vanuatu’s sovereign choice against foreign military bases on its soil.
The pact comes as Vanuatu pursues its own economic agreement with China, waiting for Beijing’s nod, highlighting the region's intricate geopolitical dialogues.