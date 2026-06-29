Vanuatu and Australia Forge Influential Security Pact Amid China Concerns

Australia and Vanuatu have entered into the Nakamal Agreement, a development and security pact aiming to limit foreign military influence in Vanuatu while ensuring Australian partnership in security and policing. This agreement follows concerns over potential impacts on infrastructure funding, especially with China as Vanuatu's largest creditor.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Australia And Vanuatu On Monday Signed A Development And Security Pact That Had Been Delayed For Months Over Vanuatus Concerns That It Could Stifle Investment From Other Countries Australia | Updated: 29-06-2026 09:18 IST | Created: 29-06-2026 09:18 IST
Vanuatu and Australia Forge Influential Security Pact Amid China Concerns
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant development, Australia and Vanuatu have finalized the long-delayed Nakamal Agreement to fortify security and development ties, amid growing Chinese influence in the Pacific.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, alongside his Vanuatu counterpart Jotham Napat, confirmed the deal emphasizes Vanuatu’s sovereign choice against foreign military bases on its soil.

The pact comes as Vanuatu pursues its own economic agreement with China, waiting for Beijing’s nod, highlighting the region's intricate geopolitical dialogues.

TRENDING

1
End of an Era: Steve Clarke Steps Down as Scotland's Iconic Head Coach

End of an Era: Steve Clarke Steps Down as Scotland's Iconic Head Coach

Global
2
Australia Doubles Down on Social Media Age Ban Enforcement

Australia Doubles Down on Social Media Age Ban Enforcement

Global
3
Steve Clarke Steps Down After Scotland's World Cup Elimination

Steve Clarke Steps Down After Scotland's World Cup Elimination

Global
4
Steve Clarke Steps Down After Historic Run as Scotland's Head Coach

Steve Clarke Steps Down After Historic Run as Scotland's Head Coach

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Can Rural Policy Deliver the SDGs, or Just Promise Them?

Ethiopia’s HIV Progress Has a Co-Infection Blind Spot

Schools Are Rushing Into AI: Here’s What They’re Missing

Can Strong Governance Shield Africa from the Social Costs of Global Volatility?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026