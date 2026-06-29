Vanuatu and Australia Forge Influential Security Pact Amid China Concerns

Australia And Vanuatu On Monday Signed A Development And Security Pact That Had Been Delayed For Months Over Vanuatus Concerns That It Could Stifle Investment From Other Countries Australia

In a significant development, Australia and Vanuatu have finalized the long-delayed Nakamal Agreement to fortify security and development ties, amid growing Chinese influence in the Pacific.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, alongside his Vanuatu counterpart Jotham Napat, confirmed the deal emphasizes Vanuatu’s sovereign choice against foreign military bases on its soil.

The pact comes as Vanuatu pursues its own economic agreement with China, waiting for Beijing’s nod, highlighting the region's intricate geopolitical dialogues.