John Oliver Takes On 'General Hospital' in Long-Awaited Cameo

Comedian John Oliver is set to make his debut on the iconic ABC soap opera 'General Hospital,' fulfilling a long-standing dream. Known for hosting HBO's 'Last Week Tonight,' Oliver expressed his desire in March to appear in a daytime drama, a wish now granted by the show's producers.

The comedian will take on an undisclosed role in three upcoming episodes, joining a lineup of unconventional guest stars. 'General Hospital,' which has been captivating audiences for 63 years, has previously featured stars like Rick Springfield and Elizabeth Taylor.

'It's a true honor to be a small stain on the history of this illustrious show,' Oliver stated, reflecting his trademark humor. He aims to deliver a riveting performance, complete with dramatic close-ups, while contributing to the storied legacy of 'General Hospital.'