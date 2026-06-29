China Targets Japanese Firms in Latest Export Control Move

China has added 20 Japanese entities to its export control list, targeting dual-use items amid concerns about Japan's remilitarisation and nuclear ambitions. The move is part of China's broader strategy to limit Japan's military capabilities. The list includes several notable Japanese institutions and companies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | China Added Japanese Entities To Its Export Control List For Dualuse Items On Monday | Updated: 29-06-2026 09:14 IST | Created: 29-06-2026 09:14 IST
China Targets Japanese Firms in Latest Export Control Move
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In a significant development, China included 20 Japanese entities on its export control list on Monday, restricting Chinese firms from selling dual-use items without prior clearance. The move cited Tokyo's intent towards 'remilitarisation' and is part of Beijing's broader effort to curb Japan's rising military capabilities.

This move comes in the wake of strained China-Japan relations following remarks by Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi regarding Taiwan, and Japan's decision to boost defense spending. The Chinese commerce ministry clarified that lawful businesses should not face repercussions, ensuring only those associated with military applications are affected.

The list includes Japan's Institute for Defence Studies along with subsidiaries of major companies like Mitsubishi and Fujitsu. Additionally, China placed another 20 Japanese firms on a watchlist, requiring detailed risk assessments and commitments to prevent military use of exported dual-use items.

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