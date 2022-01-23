Left Menu

Guj: Doctors, nurses among 50 personnel of Rajkot civil hospital who test COVID-19 positive

Around 50 staffers of the civil hospital in Gujarats Rajkot city, including doctors and nurses, have tested coronavirus positive, an official said Sunday.Since none of them are in a serious condition, they are undergoing treatment in home isolation, Superintendent of Civil Hospital R S Trivedi said.Healthcare staff members of the hospital, who come in direct contact with the patients, were tested for COVID-19.

PTI | Rajkot | Updated: 23-01-2022 14:16 IST | Created: 23-01-2022 14:01 IST
Guj: Doctors, nurses among 50 personnel of Rajkot civil hospital who test COVID-19 positive
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Around 50 staffers of the civil hospital in Gujarat's Rajkot city, including doctors and nurses, have tested coronavirus positive, an official said Sunday.

Since none of them are in a serious condition, they are undergoing treatment in home isolation, Superintendent of Civil Hospital R S Trivedi said.

''Healthcare staff members of the hospital, who come in direct contact with the patients, were tested for COVID-19. Almost 50 of them, including paramedical staff, nurses and doctors, were found infected. But the good thing is that nobody is in a serious condition, and most of them are in home isolation,'' he told reporters.

On Thursday, Gujarat had recorded 24,485 infections, its highest single-day spike, pushing up the state's tally above the 10-lakh mark. Gujarat's tally of active cases has also crossed the one-lakh mark, and is currently at 1.29 lakh, with a total 244 patients being kept on ventilators, as per the health department's Saturday evening release.

There are 7,653 active cases in Rajkot district at present, as per the state health department's COVID-19 dashboard. The district has so far reported 69,414 infection cases and 61,025 recoveries, with 736 patients dying so far, as per the health department update.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
China armtwists Pakistan to compensate Chinese workers killed in Dasu Dam terror attack

China armtwists Pakistan to compensate Chinese workers killed in Dasu Dam te...

 China
2
Myanmar sentences lawmaker from Aung San Suu Kyi's party to death

Myanmar sentences lawmaker from Aung San Suu Kyi's party to death

 Myanmar
3
UN chief calls for action to put out '5-alarm global fire'

UN chief calls for action to put out '5-alarm global fire'

 United States
4
Tug of Sun, Moon could be driving plate motions on 'imbalanced' Earth: Study

Tug of Sun, Moon could be driving plate motions on 'imbalanced' Earth: Study

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022