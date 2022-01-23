Italy reports coronavirus 138,860 cases on Sunday, 227 deaths

Italy reported 138,860 COVID-19 related cases on Sunday, against 171,263 the day before, the health ministry said, while the number of deaths fell to 227 from 333.

Italy has registered 143,523 deaths linked to COVID-19 since its outbreak emerged in February 2020, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the ninth highest in the world. The country has reported 9.9 million cases to date.

