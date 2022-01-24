Left Menu

Russia reports record daily COVID-19 cases

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 24-01-2022 15:33 IST | Created: 24-01-2022 15:16 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Russia on Monday reported a new record number of COVID-19 cases confirmed in the past 24 hours as the Omicron variant of the virus spread across the country, the government coronavirus task force said.

Daily new cases jumped to 65,109, from 63,205 a day earlier. The task force also reported 655 deaths.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

