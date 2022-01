U.S. CDC warns against travel to Peru, Kuwait, UAE over COVID

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Monday advised against travel to 15 countries and territories because of a rising number of COVID-19 cases.

The CDC elevated its travel recommendation to "Level Four: Very High" for Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Fiji, Jamaica, Guadeloupe, Kuwait, Mongolia, Niger, Peru, Romania, Saint Barthelemy, Saint Martin, Tunisia and United Arab Emirates.

The CDC now recommends against travel to about 115 countries and territories worldwide.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)