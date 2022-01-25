Left Menu

Malta to roll back vaccine certificate requirements from February

"With 75% of the population now having received the booster jab, we are in a position to start lifting the vaccine certificate rules," Fearne told parliament. He said the certificates would not be needed for entry to restaurants, snack bars and social clubs from Feb. 7.

Reuters | Valletta | Updated: 25-01-2022 23:47 IST | Created: 25-01-2022 23:47 IST
Malta to roll back vaccine certificate requirements from February
  • Country:
  • Malta

Malta will start to scrap a requirement for people to present a COVID-19 vaccination certificate for entry to restaurants and other venues from next month, Health Minister Chris Fearne said on Tuesday. "With 75% of the population now having received the booster jab, we are in a position to start lifting the vaccine certificate rules," Fearne told parliament.

He said the certificates would not be needed for entry to restaurants, snack bars and social clubs from Feb. 7. Access to bars, gyms, spas, pools, cinemas and theatres will be granted without certificates from Feb. 14. The certificates will still be obligatory for entry to mass events, sports events, gaming halls, night clubs and flights.

The certificate entry requirement was introduced in mid-January and led to street protests in the capital Valletta. Fearne said that with cases going down and the situation in hospitals under control, Malta would soon reach a point when mandatory quarantine for people who come into contact with COVID-19 patients could be reduced from the current seven days to five.

He added that such quarantines could even be eliminated completely from as early as mid-February, depending on positivity rates.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Power blackout hits Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan

Power blackout hits Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan

Kazakhstan
2
A healthier heart can protect your brain too. 5 lifestyle changes to prevent dementia

A healthier heart can protect your brain too. 5 lifestyle changes to prevent...

 Australia
3
Deepak Nitrite Limited Announces Q3 & 9M FY2022 Earnings

Deepak Nitrite Limited Announces Q3 & 9M FY2022 Earnings

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Germany extends COVID curbs as infections threaten infrastructure; New York judge strikes down state mask mandate and more

Health News Roundup: Germany extends COVID curbs as infections threaten infr...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022