Beijing Olympics organiser says 13 new COVID cases among Games-related personnel on Jan 25

Nine of the cases were found among new airport arrivals, according to a notice on the Beijing 2022 official website. Four others were among those already in the "closed loop" bubble that separates all event personnel from the public, the notice said.

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 26-01-2022 08:43 IST | Created: 26-01-2022 08:43 IST
The Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics Organizing Committee said on Wednesday that a total of 13 new COVID-19 cases were detected among Games-related personnel on Jan. 25. Nine of the cases were found among new airport arrivals, according to a notice on the Beijing 2022 official website.

Four others were among those already in the "closed loop" bubble that separates all event personnel from the public, the notice said. None of the new cases on Jan. 25 were athletes or team officials.

