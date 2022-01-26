UK reports 102,292 new COVID-19 cases, 346 deaths
Britain reported 102,292 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday and 346 more deaths within 28 days of a positive test, official data showed.
That compared with 94,326 cases and 439 deaths reported on Tuesday.
