UK records 338 deaths and 96,871 COVID cases

Reuters | London | Updated: 27-01-2022 21:53 IST | Created: 27-01-2022 21:37 IST
The United Kingdom has recorded 338 deaths and 96,871 new cases of COVID-19, according to its official daily data.
On a seven day basis, cases are down 2.2% on the week before, and deaths are down 1.1%.
