Israel signs deal with Novavax for COVID vaccine, health ministry says

Israel has signed a deal to buy 5 million COVID-19 vaccine doses from Novavax, the country's Health Ministry said on Friday.

The vaccines are due to arrive in Israel in the coming months, pending regulatory approval, the ministry said.

Financial details of the deal, which includes the option for an additional 5 million doses, were not disclosed.

