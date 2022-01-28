German regulator supports BioNTech/Pfizer's U.S. vaccine trial
This is where the United States are quite suitable," Klaus Cichutek, president of the Paul Ehrlich Institute, told Reuters TV. Pfizer and Germany-based BioNTech said on Tuesday they started a clinical trial in the United States to test the new version of their vaccine as Omicron eludes some of the protection provided by the original two-dose vaccine regimen.
- Country:
- Germany
The head of Germany's vaccines regulator said he supported the decision by BioNTech Pfizer to conduct pivotal tests on their adapted vaccine to target the COVID-19 Omicron variant in the United States. "The companies have to carry out the clinical trials in a relevant setting. This is where the United States are quite suitable," Klaus Cichutek, president of the Paul Ehrlich Institute, told Reuters TV.
Pfizer and Germany-based BioNTech said on Tuesday they started a clinical trial in the United States to test the new version of their vaccine as Omicron eludes some of the protection provided by the original two-dose vaccine regimen. "Omicron is dominant also in the U.S. so that I'm sure the results will also be a very good basis for a possible approval in Europe," he added.
The Paul Ehrlich Institute is contributing to the regulatory review to be done by the EU's European Medicines Agency, or EMA, as part of the involvement of national bodies in EMA's work. The established version of the vaccine, when given three times, has been shown to offer good protection against COVID-19, especially against severe forms, but the global surge in Omicron cases is also driven by breakthrough infections in the vaccinated.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- U.S.
- United States
- Omicron
- United States
- Germany
- BioNTech
- Europe
- European Medicines Agency
ALSO READ
Australia COVID-19 infections hit record amid runaway Omicron outbreak
Omicron, govt restrictions hinder kite sales in Jaipur ahead of Makar Sankranti
South Korea to deploy Pfizer COVID-19 pills as Omicron wave looms
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca says U.S. to buy additional 500,000 Evusheld doses; Australia COVID-19 infections hit record amid runaway Omicron outbreak and more
South Korea to deploy Pfizer COVID-19 pills as Omicron wave looms