Britain reports 62,399 COVID cases, 85 deaths

Reuters | London | Updated: 30-01-2022 21:59 IST | Created: 30-01-2022 21:57 IST
Britain reported a further 62,399 cases of COVID-19 on Sunday and 85 more deaths within 28 days of a positive test, government statistics showed.
That compared with 72,727 cases and 296 deaths reported on Saturday.
