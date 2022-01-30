Britain reports 62,399 COVID cases, 85 deaths

Britain reported a further 62,399 cases of COVID-19 on Sunday and 85 more deaths within 28 days of a positive test, government statistics showed.

That compared with 72,727 cases and 296 deaths reported on Saturday.

Also Read: Britain reports 438 new COVID-19 deaths, highest since February

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)