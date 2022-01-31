Maharashtra sees 15,140 new COVID-19 cases, 39 fatalities; 35,453 recover

Maharashtra on Monday reported 15,140 fresh coronavirus positive cases, 7,304 less than the day before, and 39 fatalities, including 26 in the Mumbai region, due to the infection, the state health department said.

The new additions pushed the overall caseload to 77,21,109 and the death toll to 1,42,611, it said.

The total number of recoveries in Maharashtra rose to 73,67,259 after 35,453 patients were discharged during the day, leaving the state with 2,07,350 active cases.

On Sunday, the state had recorded 22,444 COVID-19 cases and 50 fatalities.

With 91 new Omicron cases being detected on Monday in Maharashtra, the tally of such infections went up to 3,221, the department said. Out of these cases, 1,682 patients have recovered so far. Of the new cases of the Omicron variant, 18 were reported from Nagpur, 11 each from Aurangabad, Raigad and Navi Mumbai, eight each from Mumbai and Thane city, five each from Sindhudurg and Satara, four each from Amravati, Pimpri-Chinchwad city and Pune city and one each from Yawatmal and Pune rural, as per the department. The department said the overall case fatality rate in Maharashtra stands at 1.85 per cent. The case recovery rate is 95.42 per cent. The positivity rate is 11.94 per cent.

Currently 11,74,825 people are in home quarantine and 2,798 people are in institutional quarantine, the department said.

With 1,26,761 new tests conducted in the last 24 hours, the number of samples tested so far in Maharashtra rose to 7,46,29,449.

The Pune region recorded 4,408 new cases, followed by Nashik region (3,094), Nagpur region (2,480), Mumbai region (2,068), Aurangabad region (1,030), Kolhapur (832), Latur (637), and Akola region (591 cases).

Of the 39 new COVID-19 fatalities, the Mumbai region reported 26 deaths followed by six in Pune region, two each in Kolhapur, Latur and Nashik regions, and one in Akola region.

Nagpur and Aurangabad regions did not report any COVID-19 fatality, the department said.

Coronavirus figures of Maharashtra are as follows: Positive cases 77,21,109; fresh cases 15,140; death toll 1,42,611; recoveries 73,67,259; active cases 2,07,350, total tests 7,46,29,449.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)