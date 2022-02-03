Left Menu

S.African business activity grew in Jan as COVID-19 cases receded -PMI

South African private sector activity rose slightly in January as the Omicron wave of COVID-19 cases receded, lifting demand and stabilising new business, a survey showed on Thursday.

Reuters | Johannesburg | Updated: 03-02-2022 12:53 IST | Created: 03-02-2022 12:45 IST
S.African business activity grew in Jan as COVID-19 cases receded -PMI
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • South Africa

South African private sector activity rose slightly in January as the Omicron wave of COVID-19 cases receded, lifting demand and stabilising new business, a survey showed on Thursday. IHS Markit's Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) rose to 50.9 in January from 48.4 in December, slightly back above the 50 neutral mark into expansionary territory.

"The latest PMI data suggested an improvement in demand conditions in South Africa during January, as the Omicron wave of COVID-19 receded and clients began to spend again," said David Owen, Economist at IHS Markit. Still, supply chain challenges remained acute, with a number of businesses struggling to stock the inputs they need whilst facing sharp inflationary pressures for materials and transport.

Looking ahead, Owen added that business optimism was strengthened by hopes that the economy will cope well with any future waves of the pandemic, particularly as hospitalisations and deaths were much lower with the Omicron variant in spite of minimal government measures. The rapid decline in the Omicron wave prompted a surge in business optimism to the highest in just over seven years, amid greater promise that economic conditions will be less affected by the pandemic in 2022.

South Africa no longer requires those who test positive for COVID-19 without symptoms to isolate and has also reduced the isolation period for those with symptoms by three days, as the country exits its fourth wave of the coronavirus.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Adani Ports shares decline over 2 pc post earnings

Adani Ports shares decline over 2 pc post earnings

 India
2
Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries
Blog

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsi...

 South Africa
3
Small satellites take to the skies

Small satellites take to the skies

 Singapore
4
NASA's asteroid detection system ATLAS can now search entire dark sky every 24 hours

NASA's asteroid detection system ATLAS can now search entire dark sky every ...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022