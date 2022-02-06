Left Menu

Brazil registers 1,308 new COVID deaths, highest number since July last year

Reuters | Updated: 06-02-2022 04:55 IST | Created: 06-02-2022 04:55 IST
Brazil registers 1,308 new COVID deaths, highest number since July last year

Brazil has registered 1,308 new COVID-19 deaths over the last 24 hours and 197,442 new cases, the Health Ministry said on Saturday.

The number of COVID deaths is the highest since July 29 last year. Over the last weeks two cases of the Omicron subvariant BA.2 were identified in the Sao Paulo state, the state health agency said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA launching four CubeSats to space today: Watch live

NASA launching four CubeSats to space today: Watch live

 United States
2
SBI Q3 net profit surges 62% to Rs 8,432 cr

SBI Q3 net profit surges 62% to Rs 8,432 cr

India
3
World News Roundup: Some 50 Iranian MPs test positive for COVID as Omicron rages - lawmaker; Turkey's President Erdogan tests positive for COVID-19 and more

World News Roundup: Some 50 Iranian MPs test positive for COVID as Omicron r...

 Global
4
Smaller planets more likely to host fractionally large moons: Study

Smaller planets more likely to host fractionally large moons: Study

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022