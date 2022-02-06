Brazil registers 1,308 new COVID deaths, highest number since July last year

Brazil has registered 1,308 new COVID-19 deaths over the last 24 hours and 197,442 new cases, the Health Ministry said on Saturday.

The number of COVID deaths is the highest since July 29 last year. Over the last weeks two cases of the Omicron subvariant BA.2 were identified in the Sao Paulo state, the state health agency said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)