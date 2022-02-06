Brazil registers 1,308 new COVID deaths, highest number since July last year
Reuters | Updated: 06-02-2022 04:55 IST | Created: 06-02-2022 04:55 IST
Brazil has registered 1,308 new COVID-19 deaths over the last 24 hours and 197,442 new cases, the Health Ministry said on Saturday.
The number of COVID deaths is the highest since July 29 last year. Over the last weeks two cases of the Omicron subvariant BA.2 were identified in the Sao Paulo state, the state health agency said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Brazil
- Omicron
- COVID
- Health Ministry
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Soccer-Brazil to stop unvaccinated footballers playing in top leagues
Health News Roundup: Brazil's Health Ministry approves China's Sinovac shot for some children; Small children getting less sick from Omicron; Genetic mutation protects against severe COVID and more
OVL enters development stage of Budiao discovery in Brazil
Brazil reports over 160,000 new COVID-19 cases for 3rd straight day
Jair Bolsonaro’s administration is hurting the lives of LGBTQ+ sex workers in Brazil