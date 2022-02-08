Brazil reports 66,583 new cases of coronavirus, 428 deaths
Reuters | Updated: 08-02-2022 03:43 IST | Created: 08-02-2022 03:43 IST
Brazil recorded 66,583 new coronavirus cases and 428 COVID-19 deaths in the last 24 hours, the Health Ministry said on Monday.
Brazil has now registered over 26.6 million cases since the pandemic began, while the official death toll has risen to 632,621, according to ministry data.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Brazil
- Health Ministry
Advertisement