Amazon Care expands virtual and in-person health services across U.S.

Updated: 09-02-2022 11:37 IST | Created: 09-02-2022 11:37 IST
Amazon Care expands virtual and in-person health services across U.S.
Representative image Image Credit: Pexels
  United States
  • United States

Amazon has announced the nationwide availability of its virtual healthcare program - Amazon Care - amid growing demand. The unique hybrid care program provides both virtual and in-person healthcare services across the United States.

The company also plans to expand Amazon Care in-person services to more than 20 new cities throughout 2022, bringing convenient and quality care to more customers. These include major metropolitan areas like San Francisco, Miami, Chicago, and New York City.

"The COVID-19 pandemic has led to an increased demand to bring care to patients' homes whether that be virtually or through in-home care services. Amazon Care is uniquely positioned to fill a critical gap in the health care system because it combines the best of virtual care with a new approach to in-person care," the company said in a statement on Tuesday.

Launched in 2019, Amazon Care provides immediate access to a wide range of urgent and primary care services, including COVID-19 and flu testing, vaccinations, treatment of illnesses and injuries, preventive care, sexual health, and prescription requests and refills, from the comfort of home.

According to the company, new customers including Silicon Labs, TrueBlue, and Whole Foods Market have joined the lineup of organizations offering Amazon Care to their employees nationwide.

"We've brought our on-demand urgent and primary care services to patients nationwide. As we grow the service, we'll continue to work with our customers to address their needs," said Kristen Helton, director of Amazon Care.

