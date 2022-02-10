Mexico reports 24,898 new coronavirus cases, 743 more deaths
Mexico's health ministry reported 24,898 new confirmed coronavirus cases and 743 more deaths on Wednesday, taking the nation's tally since the beginning of the pandemic to 5,192,008 infections and 310,627 deaths.
