Left Menu

Research identifies mechanisms underlying glaucoma

Glaucoma is the non-curable blindness that affected 80 million people worldwide in 2020. Reduced blood flow and impaired neurovascular coupling are well-known features of glaucoma. The mechanisms underlying these abnormalities have now been unveiled, thanks to new research by a team led by Adriana Di Polo, professor of neuroscience and ophthalmology at Universite de Montreal.

ANI | Montreal | Updated: 10-02-2022 19:04 IST | Created: 10-02-2022 19:04 IST
Research identifies mechanisms underlying glaucoma
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Canada

Glaucoma is the non-curable blindness that affected 80 million people worldwide in 2020. Reduced blood flow and impaired neurovascular coupling are well-known features of glaucoma. The mechanisms underlying these abnormalities have now been unveiled, thanks to new research by a team led by Adriana Di Polo, professor of neuroscience and ophthalmology at Universite de Montreal. The study was published in the 'Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences'.

The findings by Luis Alarcon-Martinez and Yukihiro Shiga, both postdoctoral fellows in Di Polo's laboratory and first co-authors of the study, reveal that nanotubes connecting pericytes are damaged in glaucoma leading to neurovascular deficits. Pericytes are cells that have the ability to control the amount of blood passing through a single capillary simply by squeezing and releasing it. They are wrapped around the capillaries, the thinnest blood vessels in all organs of the body.

In living animals, as in humans, the retina uses the oxygen and nutrients contained in the blood to function properly. This vital exchange took place through capillaries. "In our study, we used live imaging of the mouse retina and found significantly reduced capillary diameter and blood supply at pericyte locations in eyes with high intraocular pressure, the major risk factor to develop glaucoma," said Di Polo.

"We show that pericyte dysfunction impairs blood supply causing the death of retinal ganglion cells, the neurons that connect the retina with the brain, ultimately leading to vision loss." "A key finding is that inter-pericyte tunnelling nanotubes, thin nanotubes used by pericytes to communicate with each other, were also damaged in hypertensive eyes and contributed to neurovascular dysfunction in glaucoma," added Alarcon-Martinez.

Calcium entry into pericytes regulates their ability to constrict capillaries and control blood flow. In glaucoma, pericyte calcium influx is excessive, causing decreased blood supply. "We showed that once the calcium equilibrium is restored within pericytes, vascular and neuronal functions can be recovered in glaucoma," said Shiga. "This strategy also prevented retinal ganglion cell death, therefore is an important preclinical proof of concept."

This study, the researchers said, paved the way for the development of therapeutic approaches that selectively target pericytes and calcium equilibrium to restore neurovascular health in glaucoma and potentially other neurodegenerative disorders with vascular components such as Alzheimer's disease. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Hong Kong reports first potentially COVID-linked death in five months; Purdue Pharma bankruptcy mediator says Sacklers, US states closer to deal over opioid claims and more

Health News Roundup: Hong Kong reports first potentially COVID-linked death ...

 Global
2
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5010386 and Windows 10 KB5010342 updates

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5010386 and Windows 10 KB5010342 updates

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Space launch startup Astra scrubs latest attempt to reach orbit; Discovery of Omicron in New York deer raises concern over possible new variants and more

Science News Roundup: Space launch startup Astra scrubs latest attempt to re...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Space launch startup Astra scrubs latest attempt to reach orbit; Discovery of Omicron in New York deer raises concern over possible new variants and more

Science News Roundup: Space launch startup Astra scrubs latest attempt to re...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022